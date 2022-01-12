Canada based Ugandan singer Julie Mutesasira has poured her heart out to her lover as she celebrates her birthday today.

Live is sweet, innit? If you doubt that, then you’ve not been loved by someone you love. You gerrit? If you don’t gerrit forget about it!

Julie Birungi a.k.a Julie Mutesasira seems comfortable with the love of her life and she is confident she is the perfect match.

Never afraid of letting her feelings show, Julie has often shared her sweet moments with her lover on social media. She became family.

Despite the usually negative feedback she gets from critics who often attack her sexuality and choices, Julie has remained unfazed.

Today, her lover celebrates her birthday and the singer decided to pour her heart out for her through a letter cited by MBU.

In the letter, Julie describes her wedded partner as the strongest, loving and amazing lady she has ever met and how she is proud of her.

She thanks her for selflessly taking care of her and her children and also pledges to love her forever.

Read the letter in full below:

Your strength is to be admired. I have watched you push through when you have been pulled down. I have seen you find strength when you are at the weakest. You have managed to conquer every day by the grace of God you have walked through as if nothing was attacking you from the inside still you have held your head high and kept the smile. You’re so strong baby and so loving, you an amazing lady I met and am so proud of you. You never let what you going through hold you from taking care of us all, you were there still. Thank you for loving me and us at large. You found a space in your heart while you were still trying to love new parts of you that you didn’t understand. You didn’t hesitate hun, you loved me still and I love you more baby everyday. My best friend enjoy your day. I love you and will always. I will always be here for you when you need a shoulder to lean on, I got you. I love you. Happy birthday again my love. I love you. Julie Mutesasira

