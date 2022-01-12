Ugandan songstress Ava Peace finally releases the visuals of her song “Let It Rain On Me” which she dedicates to the Carson Family.

Ava Peace, real name Namugonza Maureen Peace, is a rising Afro-beat, R&B, and Dancehall star who rose in the Ugandan music spheres in 2019.

She is the brains behind songs like Nsitula (feat. Spice Diana, Daddy Andre), Ndiwuwo (feat. Pallaso), Ompunziza, True Love, among others.

Produced by Eddie Dee, her new song dubbed ‘Let It Rain On Me’ is a dedicated to the popular Canadian Carson Family.

The Carson Family, comprised of Warren, Jamila, and Saint has grabbed headlines in Canada for their YouTube content.

In the lyrics of the new song, Ava Peace sings about how their relationship has had its ups and downs but they have stuck and weathered the storm together.

Read Also: Police finds Keko at her apartment, Ugandans breathe sigh of relief (VIDEO)

Ava Peace mixes English and Luganda to accommodate her diverse fan base, as she relays her strong vocals on the love lyrics.

It is a song you could dedicate to the love of your life because the lyrics seem to be a story for many relationships word over.

About The Carson Family

The Carson Family is a mixed couple from two different worlds; Jamila from Uganda and Warren from Canada, raising their 4-year-old daughter Saint in India and sharing their lives with the world.

Through YouTube, The Carson Family shares entertaining couple challenges, pranks, family lifestyle, exploring and traveling around India. The family also has a custom clothing line.

How the video was shot:

“For the shooting of this music video, as you all know, we went to Goa, and did the shooting for a few days there. We had so much fun, and everything went really smooth,” says the Carson Family.

Why this song?

“We have already had many questions about this. Jamila and I met at a time in our lives when neither of us was looking for love or even wanted it! We both were not ready to get into a serious relationship but as they say you can’t stop love!

“As our song states, we just came at each other like a “Tornado” and we dealt with it like “Commandos” No Retreat and No Surrender! With all the differences in our age.

“Where we come and even race, the one thing that connected us completely was our love for music. So we felt it only fitting to make a song for us and our family so we can keep our love story forever there!” Warren reveals.

The video was directed by Zero One Media’s Darlington Kerenge and relays the message embedded in the lyrics. Take a gaze: