Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha who fleed Uganda is again in hot waters following child neglect accusations from his baby mama.

28-year-old Sarah Nakuya claims that the celebrated city pastor has over the past three years failed to provide for the child he sired with her.

She came out to raise her concern to the public after she failed to raise school fees for her child who has to return to school as schools resume.

She explained that she tried to have an amicable understanding with Pastor Mondo Mugisha in order not to expose him but all her efforts were in vain.

The only time she came close to achieving that was when she reported him to police and Mondo got summoned thrice, she says.

Upon appearing at Police after the third summon, he pledged to support the child by giving him Shs300k per month.

He only took on the responsibility for two months and for three years now, he has never given a coin to Nakuya to support the child.

Since Pastor Mondo is out of the country, Nakuya has pleaded to Deputy Speaker Anita Among and Prime Minister Hon. Robbina Nabanjja to give her assistance in order to see her child return to school.

She, however, wants the authorities to arrest Pastor Mondo wherever he is stating that she has shed enough tears while requesting for child support and she wants him to feel the same pain.

It should be remembered that Pastor Mondo fleed the country on conspiracy charges, a case in which he was implicated of obtaining money by false pretence in the name of offering scholarships to students.