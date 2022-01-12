British Ugandan spoken-word artist George the Poet, real name George Mpanga, believes Fik Fameica is the future of Ugandan music.

Born in 1996, Fik Fameica turned 26-years-old on Monday 10th January, 2022 and social media was filled with birthday wishes from his fans.

The award-winning rapper who has consistently created bangers also received an endorsement from a bigger global star, George the Poet, on his birthday.

On his Instagram stories, George the Poet wrote wishing Fik a happy birthday and asking people to listen to his new song ‘Champino’.

‘Champino’ is a collaboration with Tanzanian singer Harmonize that is quickly rising on the music charts.

George the Poet also labelled the Fresh Gang CEO as “the future”.He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my g Fik Fameica. Listen to Champino now. This guy is the future.”

About George the Poet

George Mpanga, better known by his stage name George the Poet, is a Peabody award-winning, British spoken-word artist, poet, rapper.

He is also a podcast host with an interest in social and political issues.

Mpanga came to prominence as a poet, from which he progressed to spoken word and hip hop. This led to him being signed by Island Records and culminating in the release of his debut EP ‘The Chicken and the Egg’ to critical acclaim.

However, Mpanga felt constrained by the art form, quit rapping, and left his record label before the release of his debut album. He moved on to performing poetry and created a podcast entitled Have You Heard George’s Podcast?