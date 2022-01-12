Dues Nduggwa, commonly known as Grenade, has set his focus on winning Uganda a Grammy before the end of this year.

Grenade opened up about his desire and plan of how he wants his 2022 musical year to pan out while appearing on NBS TV’s After 5 on Tuesday.

He disclosed that he is focused on working hard and spreading his wings beyond the borders so as to compete favourably on the continent and also get nods atthe Grammys.

This is not the first time Grenade has claimed he wants to win Uganda her first Grammy.

In the previous years, he expressed similar dreams but he has never come close to being nominated in the considerations category for those to compete in the Grammy Awards.

The “Nkuloga” hitmaker added that his other goal is to become the first Ugandan to hold a show at London’s O2 Arena and wants to fill it just like Nigerian superstar WizKid did last year.