Yesterday, we ran a story where Ms. Sarah Nakuya accused Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of child neglect.

In response to the allegations, Pastor Mondo denied the accusations saying he is not certain whether Ms. Nakuya’s 11-year-old son belongs to him.

He backed his point noting that since Ms. Nakuya alleged that he sired a child with him, he asked her to go for a DNA test but she declined.

He went on to note that Ms. Nakuya is being used by Kisenyi city pastor to tarnish his image over their misunderstandings that they hold for each other.

Pastor Mondo further stated that when Nakuya refused to carry out the DNA test , he offered to enroll her child in his scholarship scheme that pays school fees for about 27 pupils something that he claims he has been doing.

He adds that Nakuya’s accusations against him is just loose talk. He defended himself noting that since churches have been shut, he does not have money to facilitate all the children in his scholarship scheme.

He also laughed off the arrest warrants issued against him wondering who the court is going to serve since he is out of the country.