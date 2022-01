Uganda Comedian Association’s President Hannington Bugingo is gutted by the loss of his dad.

His dad, Mr. Charles Bafakulera Mwebaze passed away on aged 78.

His burial arrangement program has been released as the vigil will be held tomorrow 14th at Nkoowe; Sentama- Gayaza (Hoima Road).

The late’s body will be laid to rest on Saturday at 2pm.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!