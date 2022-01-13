Capital FM’s Flavia Tumusiime and NTV’s Andrew Kabuura celebrate three years since they walked down the aisle on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, 12th January 2019, Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura exchanged their vows to become husband and wife.

Their wedding was widely publicised being renowned media personalities and a showbiz couple in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Since then, the two have had their ups and downs with their marriage facing their biggest test in 2021 with a cheating scandal that rocked the internet.

They’ve managed to withstand the outside pressure and kept strengthening their bond and expanding their family which is so far blessed with one son.

On Wednesday, the Kabuuras marked their third wedding anniversary and they sure needed a celebration now even more than ever.

A celebration is exactly what they had with two other friends as they ate, drunk, and toasted to three years of their marriage at an undisclosed restaurant in Kampala.

They went on to shower each other with sweet words and love emojis on their social media platforms and we have the video below: