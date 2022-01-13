Despite being crushed on by several wealthy mean, Martha Kay does not understand why she always lands on “stingy men.”

The list of men that crush on Martha Kay Kagimba is quite a huge one and includes top celebrities like Ykee Benda, A Pass, among others.

The comedienne would need a whole day or two if she wanted to meet all the men who would want a relationship with her.

Regardless of that, Martha chooses to settle with what her heart wants but often, they are of the stingy nature and don’t spend much on her.

Through a Q&A series her Instagram stories, she revealed how she always lands on stingy men who are not willing to even freely buy her KFC.

She said that she is a generous lover and has no problem spoiling her partner with all the good things but it’s never reciprocated.

I am a generous lover, if I love you, I buy gifts, cook for you, send surprises, food, drinks, even money. But for some reason I always land on stingy men even sending small small kfc, you have to beggggg. Why? Martha Kay

What could the problem be?