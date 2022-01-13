Without beating around the bush, Susan Makula Nantaba is indeed head over heels deep in love with her husband, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo.

This was proven several times ago but it has now gone to an extra mile that seems like their bond won’t break at any given moment.

We are all aware that Pastor Bugingo has never hit the studio to record a song, let it be secular or gospel.

However, according to Susan Makula, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is her best local artiste in both categories.

She let the world know about how much she enjoys listening to Pastor Aloysius Bugingo sing during an interview when she was asked to name her best musician in the +256.

She wasted no seconds when responding to the question stating that not even Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, Juliana, or Jose Chameleone can make her dance for long.

She then stressed that it’s only Pastor Bugingo who can make her dance for more than an hour while on stage before adding that he is her best and favorite musician in Uganda.

Susan Makula Nantaba notes that when Bugingo is on stage singing, she can dance for more than three hours nonstop.