Media personality Precious Remmie has ruled out prevailing rumors that she is pregnant for hubby Raymond Bindeeba.

In November 2021, Precious Remmie Nakitto was reported to be heavily pregnant for her then new catch, Raymond Bindeeba.

The rumors were sparked off by a video on her Instagram account that seemingly showed a baby bump as she was receiving a gift of an art piece painting.

The rumors were furthermore ignited by photos on her social media accounts that somehow showed as if she had gained more weight around her belly.

Remmie, however, quickly tried to silence the allegations by sharing photos of her flat tummy but her followers declined to believe.

Through a cryptic social media post on Wednesday, Precious Remmie shared more photos showing her flat tummy and added the caption:

“Banange am I still pregnant oba? kuba nange binsobede.”

Her fans were quick to call out those who spread the false rumors last year as others expressed their admiration for her body. Take a look: