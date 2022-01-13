After over a decade of serving as a leader at Big Talent Entertainment, singer Sewa Sewa has quit to concentrate on his own music label.

If you have been following Eddy Kenzo’s music career closely, you might already know Sewa Sewa – a key figure in the Big Talent team.

He has been an influential face in the BET Award winner’s team, leading and backing him up in his songs and on stage.

Sewa Sewa has also managed to juggle the responsibilities with his own individual music career until today when he has thrown in the towel.

Read Also: Big Talent Ent’s Sewa Sewa shines in ‘Karatas’ | VIDEO

Through social media, Sewa Sewa announced his departure from Big Talent as he thanked everyone for supporting him for all the past 11 years.

He revealed that henceforth, he will be starting a new journey with his new record label ‘Gomba Boy Music Empire’.

TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC: I humbly quit Big Talent. I am truly humbled for all the attention towards my works with “The Big Talent music group” where I have served to everyone’s expectations as the Vice President for a period of 11 years. A lot has happened, achievements gotten, challenges faced but we thank God for we have managed to come this far. But today, this day marks the end of my journey in “BIG TALENT Ent”. We begin a new journey as the “GOMBA BOY MUSIC EMPIRE”. Sewa Sewa

We wish him luck in his next endeavours!