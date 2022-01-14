Former BBS Telefayina presenter Maureen Naluwooza, also known as Momo19, has for the past few days been on the spot over allegations of loss of clients’ property on a flight.

The accusations had her name and brand dragged in the mud as critics labelled her as an untrustworthy lady.

Through her Instagram handle, Momo19 promised that whoever lost her property through their company will be refunded fully for the losses they made.

She further requested the clients to be a little patient with the process because it could take longer with some of them.

She wondered why clients who have been refunded don’t talk positive about her but instead taint a bad image, something which is irritating.

She concluded by requesting the public to spread love rather than hate as she assured that every one will be paid fully but have bear with them in the mean time.