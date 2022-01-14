Just a few days into 2022, Pablo Bashir Sewalu is already walking with a grin on his face having achieved his dream of riding in a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Well experienced protocol officer Bashir cannot wait to tell whoever will listen how he became one of the first Ugandans to ride in a 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Cullinan is one of the most expensive cars ever made, ridden in only by the ultra rich; from heads of state to captains of industry. You have to be rich, rich, in the 1%.

They range from $563,000 for the basic trim level SUV Cullinan (base) to $834,020 for the top of the range SUV Cullinan Black Badge.

Pablo now joins that elite group at least in having been driven in a Rolls Royce Cullinan. This happened between December 31, 2021 on January 8th, 2022 while a guest at a wedding in the United Arab Emirates capital of Dubai.

Read Also: Diamond Platnumz unveils new Rolls-Royce valued at USD 335k

Pablo had this to say while describing the experience of being chauffeured in a Cullinan:

Beautiful. I have been in many cars but that is the first car where when you enter, it is as if the world outside no longer exists. You can’t hear or feel anything unpleasant. That car is special! Bashir Pablo Sewalu

He could not miss the opportunity to take a lifetime of memories of photos to commemorate the occasion as he posed under the “starry roof” of the Cullinan with friend and brother to the groom, Sami Alam.

Pablo sat back and wondered at what life can be like when you are rich and leisured and can afford a car which weighs 2.1 tonnes and yet can race from start to 60kms in 4.5 seconds.

But riding in the Cullinan was just a perk on a trip to Dubai that heralds 2022 maybe a year of big changes for the always on the go elite protocol expert.

Just after the wedding ceremony of Sami Alam to Emman Siddiqui, Pablo was chosen by Mufti Menk to become his personal handler.

Mufti Menk was the top most religious leader who guided the love birds during their Nikkah and wedding ceremony.

His trip to Dubai to celebrate with the Alam family this happy occasion was in part organised by Pablo.

Pablo has become the Mufti Menk’s go-to person whenever he needs to transact his duties in the East African region.