Sharitah Namusoke has poured cold water on speculations of having dated city businessman Gaster Lule Ntake when she switched from Bukedde TV to Muganzilwaza-based Delta TV station.

The “Emikolo Ne Mbagga” TV presenter trashed the rumors as she cleared the air about her relationship with Gaster Lule Ntake and working at Delta TV.

After having had a rough and tough experience from Bukedde TV, Sharitah Namusoke signed a juicy deal at Delta TV that was still rising.

The deal saw her establish herself from just a mere TV host to a businesswoman who deals in bridal garments that saw her make lots of money that she also was able to afford buying expensive cars and shifted from her ex lover’s home to her own apartment.

She then said that those who thought that all the good things she had attained were from Ntake were totally wrong.

To further prove her critics wrong, she introduced and wed a different lover who wasn’t her former boss.