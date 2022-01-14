All is not well for former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo having opened up on the several threats she’s been receiving from her former boss Yese Oman Rafiki.

Taking to her Instagram account, the “Hajati Wa Hajji” singer narrated how she can no longer keep silent about the numerous threats that are going her way.

The fresh Kyambogo University graduate stressed that she has tried to handle the situation in a mature way but with the latest threats, things have slipped out of her control.

In the screenshots and voice notes Tendo shared on her socials, she notes that if anything wrong happens to her, her friends, and close relatives, her former boss is to be held responsible.

She made the claims alerting her fans and followers about the tough times she is facing ever since she quit working with Route Entertainment.

On listening to the voice notes, her former boss Yesse Oman Rafik, born Kiberu Joshua, is clearly heard telling her to make time and look for him so that they can mend their working relationship.

He is also heard telling her not to play with his music career which he has built for over eight years as a songwriter and talent manager because he has worked very hard to attain reputation in the music industry.

Yesse Oman Rafik further hinted on how he helped her become a star since she came seeking to be nurtured adding that she can’t ruin his name using media.

Listen to the audio below: