Newly wed singer Cinderella Sanyu Okuyo is contemplating buying a bicycle as a means of transport following a the hike in fuel prices.

Cindy Sanyu who is expecting to welcome her new bundle of joy very soon dropped the hint about resorting to using a bicycle as transport having at a time a litre of Petrol costs Shs6630 whereas Diesel has increased to Shs4290 at certain fuel stations around Kampala.

The hike in fuel prices made her think of acquiring herself a bicycle that will ease her transportation from one destination to another without digging too deep in her pockets.

@karolekasita Mwana I’m here thinking of buying a bicycle. Cindy Sanyu

Cindy Sanyu is not the only person who has complained about the hike in fuel prices but all the citizens who are involved in different businesses are raising the same issues.

Hopefully, a time will come when the prices will lower for the citizens to get a breather.