There is joy in the family of Pastor Jackson and Eve Ssenyonga following their daughter, Jackie Ssenyonga introducing her lover, Aaron Muyimba to them.

Aaron Muyimba proposed to Jackie around Christmas time last year when he went down on one knee and popped the million dollar question of “Will You Marry Me”.

The pair who are planning to hold their introduction ceremony (Kwanjula) are said that they will be communicating the date anytime soon.

The overwhelmed Jackie Ssenyonga took to her Instagram account and thanked everyone who made it possible for her to hold the ceremony.

I’m really happy, can you tell? Shout out to my best friend for putting a smile on my face. To everyone that helped make this day happen. (especially my main manz Jesus Christ) thank you from the bottom of my heart Jackie Ssenyonga

Congratulations to the couple!