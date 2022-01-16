Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K is delighted to have recovered his Facebook account from hackers who took control over it towards the end of last year.

The singer hinted that he lost his verification badge temporarily but he is hopeful that it will return soon.

He also explained that he has added another name to his page as required by Facebook.

Read Also: Bruno K’s Facebook page HACKED!

The father of one further stressed how hackers wanted to snatch his page after recovering it but he was alert and ready with his IT team to swat any hacker off his account.