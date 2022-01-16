In an intimate moment, popular city hairstylist Martbarber went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend identified as Fatumah.

The last two years have seen several public figures make their relationships with their lovers official with proposals.

Others have walked an extra mile and walked down the aisle to live happily ever after together and we love to see it.

Popular city barber Martins Shafat a.k.a Martbarber is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of the “Engaged”.

A few days ago, in company of a saxophonist, Martbarber went down on one knee at a rooftop and asked his girlfriend to be his wife.

The longtime lover identified as Fatumah could not believe what she was seeing before joyfully accepting Martbarber’s proposal.

It’s always better when we’re together lookng at the stars when we’re together. It’s just better when we are together. She said Yes. Martbarber

The beautiful surprise was caught by Dynamic Wedding Photography.

Congratulations to the couple!