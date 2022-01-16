Popular local Guitarist Charmant Mushaga says Ugandans have totally failed to understand his sound.

For 17 years, Charmant Mushaga has been adding flavour to many Ugandan musicians’ songs with his rich guitar skills.

He has worked with the likes of Eddy Kenzo, Keko, Isaiah Katumwa, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, David Lutalo, Juliana Kanyomozi, Naava Gray, Rema Namakula, Levixone, among many others.

Some of the songs he has often worked on have progressed into big hits but he does not get the credit he feels he deserves.

Through his Facebook page, Charmant expressed his discontent in how his sound has been ignored in the Ugandan music industry.

I’ve gave you my sound for 17 years but you still don’t understand it Uganda, what else can I do? Charmant Mushaga

Who Is Charmant Mushaga?

Born in a village called Ntondo Mushinga Lubona at a hospital called Mubumbano, Charmant Mushaga is the second born in a family of six children; 4 boys and 2 girls.

He started his music journey in 1994 after leaving home when his father placed him under the guidance of his church friends in Bukavu Eastern of Congo (DRC) where he started performing and singing while playing the guitar.

He says he never went to a music school but learnt how to play instruments from watching and listening.

In 2004 there was a war caused by the Mayi Mayi rebels and Charmant was forced to flee DRC to Uganda to save his life.

He came to Uganda as a refugee before being discovered by Watoto Church and gave him a job to work for the church as a musician composing music for the Watoto Children’s choir in studio.

I thank the Almighty God for his favor and this great key of life; the melody in me. Uganda is my home for it’s where I found my true calling as an artist. I also thank UNHCR for making sure I was looked after. Charmant Mushaga

In 2010, Charmant resigned from the full time job with the desire to make his music reach as many people as possible. That’s when the world discovered his guitar skills.

He has since shared international platforms the likes of Hugh Masekela, Michell Bonilla, Michael Olson, among many others.

Locally, he has worked with the likes of Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, Geofrey Lutaaya David Lutalo, Exodus, Levixone, Juliana Kanyomozi, Naava Grey, Shifah, Musisi, Rema Namakula, Serena Bata, among many others.