Gospel singer Brian Lubega is celebrating seven years of his fruitful years of marriage with his long time wife Mary Gorret.

The Wakitibwa singer marked his seventh marriage anniversary with a sweet lovely message as he noted how marrying his wife is one of the noble and honorable decisions he made in his life.

He is also thankful to God for having blessed him countless times for the seven years he has been in a holy relationship with her.

Read Also: Flavia Tumusiime, Andrew Kabuura celebrate 3rd Marriage Anniversary (VIDEO)

In his heartwarming message, Brian Lubega expressed how the seven years have been of great friendship, humility, submission among many other aspects of life.

Below is his full appreciation post as he celebrated their marriage anniversary:

On this day I made my vows to my beloved wife Mary Gorret Kobusing. This marked the beginning of one of the noble and honorable decisions in my life and I am thankful to God that it’s seven years of countless blessings. I can’t believe it’s seven years, mumulembe gwa museveni, Seven years of bold moves, Seven years of faithfulness, Seven years of fruitfulness, Seven years of three vigorous children, Seven years of anointed songs, Seven years of great friendship, Seven years of growing together, Seven years of deeper love, Seven years of submitting to each other, Seven years of humbly serving one another, Seven years of serving others together. Seven years of humility, Seven years of husbanding, Seven years of fathering children, Seven years of peace Seven years of joy Seven years of patience Seven years of selflessness. Seven years of kindness, Seven years of wisdom, Seven years of Godly pleasure. The list is endless but am grateful the blessings are evident, it’s seven. Happy loveversary to us. Brian Lubega