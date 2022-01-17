Singer Mathias Walukagga’s former house help with whom he had a baby wants to be added more money for child support on top of what they had earlier agreed.

Walukagga’s former maid came out to request for additional money for child support through an interview on Bukedde TV.

She made the request backing her point that the monthly Shs200k which Walukagga sends to her is too little to support their child.

It is reported that the baby mama is planning to drag Walukagga to Nakawa Court where she first reported the case.

Speaking about the allegations, Walukagga disclosed how the baby mama is just not appreciative of the support she receives from him on a monthly basis.