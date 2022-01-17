Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso is very ready to enjoy the fruits of the hard work he has invested in his music for the past two years.

Pallaso has been the best Ugandan artiste in the last two years if we are to consider the number of popular songs that he has released in that period.

From Kilila, Malamu, Ani Oyo, Nalonda Nemala, Mpa Love, Ekiro Munzikiza, Akomelerwe, Ndikuwaki, among others, Pallaso has kept us dancing.

He has also blessed a few other artistes with collaborations in a period when most feared to hit the booth with fear that their music wouldn’t sell as concerts are closed.

For his bravely, hard work, and talent, Pallaso believes that 2022 is the year he collects the cheques and he is so ready for it.

During his performance at a small party in Nansana, Pallaso said that he is ready to jump back on stage and perform for his fans when concerts officially resume on 24th January.

I can’t wait to start performing on stage and make money. I put in so much effort and it’s the time to reap from my hard work. Pallaso

Earlier this year, Pallaso said that he will hold a countrywide tour which will commence at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.