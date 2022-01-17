The date set for MC Kapale and fiancee Shakirah Nabasirye’s Kwanjula will be a Saturday contrary to what has been communicated on the invitation cards.

News has been making rounds indicating how local comedian MC Kapale will be introduced to lover Shakirah Nabasirye’s parents in a traditional Kwanjula in April.

For many years, Kawuki Simon a.k.a MC Kapale has been using his comedy skills and talent to make people laugh their lungs out.

Often, however, he has expressed his desire to settle and have a family of his own, build an empire and be a responsible man.

It is reported that his wish was granted by one of his fans Shakirah Nabasirye who agreed to become his lover and the two have been living together.

They now walk the next step of making their relationship official with a Kwanjula ceremony that comes before a wedding.

The couple has already started sending invitation letters to close friends and family to attend the function that will happen at Goma-Sonde, Mukono.

According to invitation letters that are making rounds online, Shakirah will introduce MC Kapale to her parents on Sunday 2nd April, 2022.

Checking the calendar, however, 2nd April this year will be a Saturday contrary to the date written on the invitation card.

This has forced a few critics to point out that it is just one of the many stunts that local comedians keep pulling.

The comedian has also not shared any information of the sort to his fans and the invitation cards have also been leaked three months to the set date, something which is rare.

Sources close to the comedian, however, claim that meetings have already commenced and the function will indeed take place.