STV Lunch Hour Play host Fifi Parker, real Nuwamanya Phionah, took a dig at all her ex-lovers who ditched her for better love partners.

Taking to her Instagram account, the youthful presenter told whoever dated and dumped her to enjoy their new affair disrespectfully.

If you ever had me & somehow managed to lose me, disrespectfully enjoy your L Fifi Parker

Mid last year, Fifi Parker was rumored to be dating STV boss SK Mbuga and reports further claimed that Mbuga’s wife Vivienne Jalia Mbuga at one time stormed the offices and caused a stir over the affair.

The rumors however vanished in thin air without much evidence to back the allegations.