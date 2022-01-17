VJ Junior poured his heart out as he applauded his wife Patience Matovu for being a wonderful parent to their three children.
VJ Junior, real name Marysmarts Matovu Junior, is a renowned Video Jockey trading his art as a movie translator.
He has a large following amongst the locals who enjoy his translations for the blockbusters as he helps them understand the movies better.
When he is not translating, VJ Junior is a family man who dedicates the rest of his time to his wife and three children.
In a letter he shared on his social media platforms, Junior expressed gratitude in his wife Patience for being there for him and the family.
He narrated how she has achieved a lot in life knowing that he has the backing of his beautiful wife taking care of the kids.
Junior also further promised to love Patience until the end of time. Below is his letter in full:
For the first time in many months, our house was silent on Wednesday morning – devoid of laughter, tears, toys, and hourly snack times.
It felt strange and empty after the first school drop-off of the year when my wife was returning our two boys to school (she had taken the eldest, our daughter, on Monday already).
That morning was a mad rush to get them dressed, prepare them breakfast, showering them and brushing their teeth – all before 7.00am.
Then, while me the dad was rushing to the bank to pay school fees…enduring that frustrating long queue. Their mother while driving them safely at school, she repeatedly asked the two if they were nervous, scared, or sad – she was clearly simply projecting her feelings onto them bambi, because they happily skipped in through the school gates without looking back.
Being a parent is a remarkable responsibility, but it is a far greater blessing than burden. Having a front row seat to the discovery, the triumphs, the lessons, the gifts that our children will experience is better than ANY victory we could achieve for ourselves.
Having a hand in sending another human being out into the world to make a positive difference is inspiring but I couldn’t have ever achieved without my dear wife Matovu Patience….whom I love so much.
Some people have been asking why I love her so much. Well, she is the only one who’s stayed by my side all these years and above all begetting me my three beautiful children and taking great care of them with much love, empathy and too much compassion.
She isn’t only my wife, she is my other half, my better half, my partner in crime, my love until the end of the time. I love u so much Patience.VJ Junior