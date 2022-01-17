VJ Junior poured his heart out as he applauded his wife Patience Matovu for being a wonderful parent to their three children.

VJ Junior, real name Marysmarts Matovu Junior, is a renowned Video Jockey trading his art as a movie translator.

He has a large following amongst the locals who enjoy his translations for the blockbusters as he helps them understand the movies better.

When he is not translating, VJ Junior is a family man who dedicates the rest of his time to his wife and three children.

In a letter he shared on his social media platforms, Junior expressed gratitude in his wife Patience for being there for him and the family.

He narrated how she has achieved a lot in life knowing that he has the backing of his beautiful wife taking care of the kids.

Junior also further promised to love Patience until the end of time. Below is his letter in full: