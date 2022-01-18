The rumors making rounds alleging that Allan Hendrik Ssali held a secret Kuhingira function over the weekend are false according to his close friend.

Reports are making rounds on social media indicating how Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik Ssali was introduced to his lover’s parents in a Kuhingira over the weekend.

“Kuhingira” is a traditional marriage ceremony that occurs before the wedding, where the groom-to-be pays the bride price and any other traditional requirements.

The rumors suggest that the private ceremony was held in Western Uganda and attended by close friends and family members.

Read Also: Allan Hendrik confirms having a four months old baby

The rumors started spreading when the singer shared a photo of himself and an unidentified lady cutting cake while dresssed in traditional attires.

To the pic, Hendrik added the caption; “Byona gwe bikole, osilike,” literally translated as, “Do it all and keep quiet.”

It was translated by most of his fans as a confirmation that the lady in the photo was his baby mama and that he was celebrating the milestone.

Several of his followers hit the comments section with congratulatory messages wishing the “We’re Tired” singer the very best in his marriage.

See more

The reports, however, are all false!

“I’m convinced that that’s the sister from the mom’s side on her kuhingira cake cutting with the brother,” read one of the comments on the post.

Digging deeper, Allan Hendrik’s close friend refutes the rumors. She told MBU that the singer did not hold his Kuhingira ceremony this weekend.

The source further revealed that the photo must have been taken at a family event and the lady in the photo is not his fiancee.