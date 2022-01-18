Old nude photos believed to belong to TV presenter Etania Mutoni have resurfaced and are causing a stir online.

When she is not providing the much needed hype on TV, Etania, also known as The Life Of The Party, loves to tease her way into people’s minds on social media.

Sharing some raunchy photos and videos on her hugely followed Snapchat and Instagram handles, Etania has built herself a following.

With it, she has also attained a certain level of fame especially amongst the youths over the years.

“Fame doesn’t come easy” is a phrase we’ve often come across and Etania has been experiencing it firsthand in previous years.

Today, social media woke up to photos of a female showing off her boobs. The lady is believed to be Etania.

According to rumors making rounds, the photos were leaked on social media by Etania’s jilted lover after they broke up.

Digging deeper, sources reveal that the photos are old and have been making rounds in different WhatsApp groups for months.

It is further claimed that they are photoshopped, with Etania’s upper body and arms added to an unknown female’s lower body.

Etania is yet to make a statement about the allegations but she joins the long list of media personalities to be embroiled in nudity scandals, the most recent one being NTV producer Ann Nixon.