General Mega Dee’s son Ethan Amos has a dream of playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) one day and he has full backing from his dad.

Ethan Amos turned 14-years-old on 31st December, 2021 very much to the excitement of his father who revealed how he has high hopes in him.

A few days ago, Amos Kigenyi a.k.a Gen. Mega Dee continued to show the belief he has in his son making it big as a professional basketball player one day.

On his Facebook page, the singer shared a photo of his son clad in a jersey and holding a basket ball, and added the caption, “NBA we are coming your way soon. May God go before you son.”

The veteran singer shared the same photo on Instagram with the caption, “Ethan Amos, love you son! You got this one.”

Mega Dee is confident that his son can go on and carry the family’s legacy with him to the NBA and any father would be proud of that.

Best of luck Ethan!