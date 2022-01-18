Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s new wife Susan Makula Nantaba Bugingo believes that there is a certain section of individuals who should not get pregnant.

Based on her experience while working with people in the entertainment and fashion world, the mother of one believes that makeup artists and hairstylists should only have safe sex so that they don’t get ballooned.

She based her opinion on the mood swings that her makeup artist has been showing her lately.

In a clip of her weekly show, “The Junction”, Susan Makula explained that her makeup artist has been so moody lately and when they set up schedules, she calls her the next morning cancelling the program something that has perturbed her so much.

With the headache and disappointments she has encountered with her makeup artist, she came up with a conclusion that such people and hairstylists should avoid getting pregnant.

