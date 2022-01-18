Singer Edrisah Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, was unveiled as Uganda’s tourism ambassador on 1st September 2020 but a few people believe he has not played his role to their expectations.

While unveiling Eddy Kenzo as the tourism ambassador, the State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi said that his global profile would help Uganda’s visibility as a preferred tourist destination.

Kiwanda noted that Kenzo had agreed to sign on as an ambassador at a time when Uganda needed him the most and that he was a perfect choice having sang positively about the country severally.

Part of the Big Talent Entertainment singer’s roles was to market the tourism sector from four fronts including:

Tulambule campaign that creates local awareness of Uganda’s visibility in the East African region.

Destination Uganda campaign that seeks to attract tourists from the rest of Africa.

Twende Uganda Campaign.

Global Pearl of Africa Campaign.

It is now 16 months since Kenzo commenced his ambassadorial works but a section of critics thinks he has not executed his role to satisfaction.

Consequently, they want the BET award winner’s contract revoked and handed to someone else who can actively perform to promote the country’s tourism potential.

“Eddy Kenzo’s Tourism Ambassador contract should be cancelled. Why are we having someone who can take months without even posting something that promotes this country’s tourism potential as a tourism ambassador?” tweeted @ZeeroBrain.

His tweet was welcomed by several of his followers as other tweeps compounded the request with their own opinions.

It is not known when Kenzo’s contract will officially expire but it is believed that he was only brought on board for his fame just like other ambassadors who came before him including Zari Hassan and Fabiola.