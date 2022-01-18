Dancehall artiste Frederick Kibalama a.k.a Toolman Kibalama took a serious step in his relationship as he proposed to his longtime lover, Mariah.

While down on one knee, the veteran musician requested for his lover’s hand in marriage as he put an engagement ring on it.

Mariah said yes prompting the singer to quickky share the good news with his many fans across his social media accounts.

He shared their photo as he was down on his knee popping the million dollar question as his girlfriend shied away.

He captioned the photo as; ” Shy Gyal. Nkusibide awo”.

Congratulations to the couple!