Empowerment Christian Center International Church senior pastor, Franklin Mondo Mugisha has been labeled by his ex baby mama Sarah Nakuya as a “crook”.

Ms. Nakuya who had no kind words for Pastor Mondo described him as ‘a dishonest man and a lair’ as she cleared the air on how he dodged taking DNA test with her son yet he had asked for it.

The mother of one narrated that when Mondo asked court to have her son checked for DNA test, he never turned up but rather gave an excuse to the judge of how he was terribly ill and ended up dodging the whole process.

Speaking to Bukedde TV, Ms. Nakuya challenged Pastor Mondo to reveal to the public the 27 children he pays school fees for as he had earlier claimed in the previous interview.

She also wants Mondo to fulfil the Shs300k worth of child support promise he made in court.

Mondo no longer lives in Uganda. He switched his base after being slapped with charges over child neglect accusations.