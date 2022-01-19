Veteran talent and events manager, producer, and music director Bushingtone, real name George Kagoda, believes music contracts are not functional in Uganda because Ugandans are too kind.

Many Ugandan talent managers and record labels have previously parted ways with their artistes over different issues.

Most recently, Route Entertainment’s Yese Oman Rafiki bitterly split with Vivian Tendo whom he has nurtured and exposed to the world for a couple of years.

Bushingtone has as well been in a similar situation when he separated with Lydia Jazmine in 2018.

Read Also: Here is why Lydia Jazmine and Bushingtone split

Despite the separations often being bitter and followed up with altercations, contractual agreements are rarely put into consideration.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Amasengejje Extra, Bushingtone revealed that contract terms are never implemented after a break away because Ugandans are too kind.

We are too kind! I know so many artistes who have left their managers even when still under contract but nothing happens. They’re always forgiven because we are not too strict. Ugandans are too kind and considerate. Bushington

Bushingtone advised managers and record labels not to give up on supporting local talent despite the hardships they’re currently facing.