Musician Hassan Ndugga is thankful to Firebase Crew boss Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for having aided his release from South African prison.

Speaking to BSS Telefayina, Hassan Ndugga disclosed that for the 40 days he spent behind bars while in South African, Bobi Wine made several phone calls mitigating ways of how he could be assisted to get out of prison.

His efforts turned out fruitful as the communication he had with his NUP correspondents in South Africa yielded positivity and saw him released.

Ndugga said that he is planning to meet Bobi soon although he will have to go through protocol unlike back then when he used to just walk in at his studio.

During his interview, Ndugga bragged about how the Ganda Boys are going to send him money following his release from jail.

He added that he has been booked for some shows abroad and he is geared up to put on a show of his lifetime.