Keem Fame rich, real name Kajoba Hakim Fame, has hustled his way to the top as a digital expert but desires his music to also make huge strides on the entertainment scene.

There is quite an influx of self-proclaimed digital marketing gurus. Everyone with a Macbook and a next gen phone is quick to label themselves as such.

But the results of the work of their hands have, overtime, separated the real gurus, from the self-proclaimed. Kajoba Hakim Fame is one such Guru.

Kajoba Hakim has, akin to his alias (‘Keem Fame’), carved himself a name in the Digital Marketing and Public Relations stratosphere.

He has grown from providing digital and Public Relations solutions to Ugandan individuals, to working with internationally acclaimed superstars such as Diamond Platnumz, atop being the most reliable plug for Digital Marketing solutions for many Ugandan musical artistes.

Several Ugandan musicians will attest to the fact that their digital presence and revenues have scaled greater heights because of Keem Fame’s influence.

Pallaso, Jose Chameleone, Golden Band, Geofrey Lutaaya, among others are some of the renowned artistes he has worked with locally.

As 2022 unfolds further, MBU linked up with him to understand his trade and ambitions for this year.

Who Is Keem Fame?

Born 16th January 1999 in Kampala, Kajoba Hakim is the founder and CEO of Keem Fame, a 5-year-old renowned Digital Marketing and Public Relations firm plying its trade in Uganda and more recently, the United Arab Emirates.

Though renowned for his work in the digital marketing and advertising world, Keem is also a philanthropist through Keem Fame Foundation, a non-profit organization in Uganda.

Before straightening the course of his journey to just digital and PR, Keem dabbled in music promotion.

He has a Bachelors degree in Information Technology from Makerere University, on top of a diploma іn Computer Science from Dubai ITech school.

Keem Fame Rich rose to fame for his prowess when it came to growing pages. As an adroit and seasoned web developer, Kim amassed a skillset drawn purely out of the desire to plug into a gap in the music industry.

“Many musical artistes wanted to be like their international counterparts. They wanted to drop songs and monetize them. They didn’t know how to go about managing their socials, and leveraging their fame to create revenue streams off of the various music streaming platforms on the internet. That is where my solutions started gaining momentum,” notes Keem.

His dream started from a garage, in 2015. Keem Fame was then, but a mere boutique agency that only he and a handful of friends knew about.

Fast forward, he has traveled the world, set up offices in Dubai, and is in the final processes of setting up his third office in London.

He has worked with big superstars across a panoply of Digital Marketing Solutions. “We are the undisputed kings of SEO, Website Development and Design, Google Display Network and Social Media Buy. We help businesses and individuals amass traffic on their desired platforms and teach them how to monetize that traffic,” explains Keem Fame.

Keem Fame Rich emphasizes that taking brands and businesses to the next level has always been a passion of his, and he has entirely sought to do with his work.

Challenges

According to Keem Fame, most people do not understand how digital works.

“Most people don’t understand what they are paying for. They don’t believe in processes. They think Digital is a shelf commodity that you pay for and take home immediately. Which isn’t the case.

“They don’t understand the different steps you have to undertake for your advertising to work. They don’t know that success in the digital realm is a combination of various factors which move and evolve by the day. If people can understand that, and the need to listen and do as told by an expert, then things would be a lot easier,” explains Fame.

Achievements

For a person who started out in a garage in Makindye, Keem Fame has a lot to write in the book of achievements.

He has worked with international and local musical artistes. He has become international and is now being sought after by markets across the continent.

He has also set up a charity foundation called Keem Fame Foundation. He is among a few Ugandans with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

His website, Keemfame.com, is among the most visited business websites in Uganda. This on top of setting up offices in Dubai and planning more in major capitals like London.

Music

This year, Keem has set sights on consolidating his position in the music ranks locally.

On 24th December, 2021, he released his album entitled “Home is Home”. The 7-track album has slowly but surely achieved numerous streams online.

Keem plans to achieve more music success this year and he has a plan for it. He asks for your support and believes 2022 is his year.

Fingers crossed!