Celebrated rapper Daniel Kigozi alias Navio has written a lovely message for his wife Mathilda Kigozi as she adds a year onto her age.

The couple who walked down the aisle in 2019 is blessed with two children and are living a happily away from the media.

To celebrate Mathilda’s birthday, Navio jotted down a few words thanking her for standing with him in both the good and bad times.

Happy Birthday to my one love. A decade of good times, turn ups, travel, challenges, and most of all LOVE. Wouldn’t want it with anyone but you. Navio

Happy birthday to Mathilda!