The past Sunday, embattled House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) senior Pastor, Aloysius Bugingo left many of his followers confused when he burst into tears as he was preaching.

The reason as to why he broke down is thought to be that he was asking God to rescue him and take away the pain and shame that is being thrust towards him.

Others allege that he shed tears because of the new direction the marital case filed against him by lawyer Robert Rutaro is taking since it was taken over by the DPP.

Pastor Bugingo and new wife Suzan Makula were dragged to court on grounds of holding an illegal traditional wedding yet the former is still married to his first wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, who declined to divorce him.

The pair are accused of breaking about five counts of marriage but the main one was ”contracting marriage by customary law when already married under the marriage act contrary to section 50 of the Marriage Act CAP, 251”.

The other case that the couple are accused of is bigamy and other violations of provisions in the Marriage Act.