Soon and very soon, we might be seeing celebrity pastor Wilson Bugembe walk down the aisle after finally admitting that he is in love with someone’s daughter.

For several years now, during each interview, pastor Bugembe has been asked when he will walk down the aisle and reveal the lover of his life.

The Worship House Church, Nansana lead pastor has always cleverly dodged the question, often saying that he will reveal the news when the right time comes.

Today seems to be the right time he has always promised, if we are to go by his latest social media posts.

On his Instagram and Facebook, Pastor Bugembe hqs shared a photo of himself holding a bouquet of flowers and added the caption, “I am in love.”

His fans who have been waiting too long for him to let the cat out of the bag quickly bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Around August last year, reports about Bugembe planning a wedding with his rumored Canadian lover identified as Friday spilled to the gossip columns.

In August, a photo of Bugembe and an unidentified lady showing off her engagement ring rocked the internet.

Reports had it that the 37-year-old pastor had finally proposed to his lover but he later denied it saying she was just one of his many female friends.

She is married to a white but she hails from Nansana. So when she hosted me to a dinner I asked her to show the public that she is married to someone but I was shocked to find that the photo went viral. Pastor Wilson Bugembe

With the latest revelation, however, it seems like the “Bamuyita Yesu” singer will finally reveal who his better half is.

Fingers crossed!