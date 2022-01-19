As her daughter celebrates one year on earth, Swangz Avenue singer expressed how happy and proud she makes her feel in an emotional message.

On this day last year (19th January, 2021), Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka gave birth to her bundle of joy following several months of speculation.

The good news was only broken to MBU through our sources who also cleared the air about false reports of Vinka having given birth to twins.

We reported about how Vinka had given birth to a healthy baby girl and had been discharged from hospital in good condition.

Related Story: Vinka finally gives birth to healthy baby, discharged from hospital

Vinka named her Aviva and has since been sharing photos hiding her face on social media, alongside her hubby Nelson Witta.

In her birthday message to Aviva, Vinka described her as “my little ray of light” and the most precious thing that has ever happened to them.

To you my little ray of light, you’re the most precious thing that has ever happened to us. Don’t even have the right words to explain how happy you make me. Daddy and Mummy love you so much. Happy Birthday beautiful. Vinka

Take a look at the birthday shoot photos by Drimax Photography below: (Dresses by Kais Divo Collection)







Happy birthday to her!