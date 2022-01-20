Gospel singer Julie Mutesasira’s daughter, Esther Mutesasira lost her personal Instagram account to hackers.
The loss of her account forced her to create a new one while regretting being too nice to people.
Esther was left feeling sad and downbeat after her account with thousands of followers was taken over. She now faces a huge task of regaining the following she had.
Being nice to people shouldn’t have a limit but not all people are worth being nice to.
SOMEONE HACKED MY PERSONAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT.
I am feeling sad but nothing to do.Esther Mutesasira