Gospel singer Julie Mutesasira’s daughter, Esther Mutesasira lost her personal Instagram account to hackers.

The loss of her account forced her to create a new one while regretting being too nice to people.

Esther was left feeling sad and downbeat after her account with thousands of followers was taken over. She now faces a huge task of regaining the following she had.

Being nice to people shouldn’t have a limit but not all people are worth being nice to. SOMEONE HACKED MY PERSONAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT. I am feeling sad but nothing to do. Esther Mutesasira