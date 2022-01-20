Following months of speculation, singer Derrick Ddungu, popularly known as Rickman has confirmed relocating to Uganda.

Rickman was formerly based in Sweden where he played professional football for a couple of Swedish clubs including Sävedalen IF.

His music career kick started several years ago but he only got a hit song in 2019 with Bango. The song dominated music charts and was a favourite for many on music streaming sites.

He has since never looked back as a brand and his celebrity status was given a big boost as he settled for a relationship with Sheilah Gashumba in 2021.

The relationship has faced its fair share of criticism with some people claiming that fame has ruined Rickman’s creativity and productivity musically.

Truthfully, he has not been releasing enough music in the last couple of years. The few tracks he has dropped have also not turned into the hit that Bango was.

Both Rickman and his girlfriend Gashumba acknowledge it and they have a plan to solve the problem.

First, Rickman has relocated and reverted to putting in more shifts in studio. Through Twitter, Rickman revealed that he has now fully resettled in Uganda.

You have been asking me for music and I can now say, I’ve relocated back to Uganda to concentrate on giving you hits after hits! No more ghosting on y’all! I will need your support and love through this journey! RICKMAN MANRICK 2022. Rickman

Sheilah Gashumba quoted his tweet and revealed how he will be releasing a new music project every six weeks.

“Finally y’all can stop saying that I stopped Rickman Manrick from releasing music! Rickman Manrick has officially relocated back to Uganda! New music every 6 weeks! Now who is ready,” Gashumba’s tweet read.

Sounds good, right? Rickman’s fans can now settle down and wait for whatever he has been cooking for the time he has been away.

Rickman is also focused on his football career and plays with 13 Uganda League Championship winners KCCA FC.

It’s true what they say, “Behind every successful man, there is a strong woman!”