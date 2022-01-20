Now under Jeff Kiwa’s management, Sama Sojah is looking forward to letting his hard work speak for itself this year.

Breaking onto the active music scene just around the same time that Mowzey Radio left the face of the earth has made it hard for Sama Sojah, real name Ivan Tony Kizito, to establish a reputable brand especially due to the fact that he so much sounds like the late Goodlyfe singer.

The similarities have also thrown a bunch of critics his way as several punch holes in the authenticity of his music, basing on the fact that he was close to Radio’s ex-manager Chagga Geoffrey.

Slowly but surely, Sama has proved his critics wrong through his music and withe songs like Nnyonyi Nyange, Akaama, Akadde, Esuubi, Kikondoolo, among others, he has collected a following of local music fans.

This year, he hopes to cement his name in the music industry which has welcomed several other new talents doing the same music style as Sama.

The RedZone Music and TNS singer is confident that the studio shifts he has been putting in for the last two years will push his brand to the top spot.

During an interview with Galaxy FM‘s Victor Yo, Sama revealed that he is charged up to take up his position in the music ranks this year.

He noted how he kept perfecting his art during lockdown and he has several recorded songs awaiting release.

Throughout the lockdown, I kept on practicing, rehearsing, recording new work, and writing new songs evidenced by the the release of my latest EP ‘Counting My Blessings’ which features five super tracks. Any positive thinking artist doesn’t stop being a musician just because paid gigs are scarce. The music industry needs our content. It is now time to showcase what I’ve been putting together during the lockdown. It is going to be electrifying! Sama Sojah

His latest song dubbed ‘Nterekera’ is doing well locally and the self-styled “Lyrical Senator” has a case to prove.

Brace yourselves!