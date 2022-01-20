In her new song dubbed “Vaccine”, Lisa craves for love, care, romance, and attention. Watch the visuals here.

There is a rising star on the block named Lisa who dreams of becoming a music legend in Uganda. She oozes confidence and she has a plan.

Born 21st September, 1995 in a family of four girls and two boys, Lisa, real name Lisa Patricia Nambalirwa is a Ugandan singer affiliated to Xhavi Eventz Management.

As a kid, she studied at Lungujja Progressive School, Lungujja Infant School, Grapa Primary School Lungujja before joining Kasswa Day and Boarding school for P.6 and P.7.

For secondary learning, Lisa went to Star Secondary School in Mityana and Saviour High School in Kiboga before joining Buganda Royal Institute for higher learning.

Lisa’s music style uniquely blends between African Zouk and Ragga. She started singing in 2019 with her current management.

Part of her dreams is making hit songs. She also wants to share love and with her charitable character, she desires to help people with the little she has.

The 26-year-old’s first song released is titled Service. She then followed it up with Tebakusobola, Silikyusa, Omubali, and now Vaccine.

“Vaccine is a love song about a woman craving love, care, and a man’s presence but he is busy at work. Later along, the guy comes home to “vaccinate” (romance) her and take her cravings away,” Lisa explains.

The song was written by Nince Henry and produced by A-Steyn. The visuals were Directed by Ace Daniels with Kais Divo Collection handling the fashion.

Take a gaze below: