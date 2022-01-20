As local concerts and music shows near re-opening, Ugandan artistes have managed to secure bookings abroad to perform for their fans in the diaspora.

The month of February is referred to by many as a “Love Month” because of Valentine’s day which happens every 14th February.

On the date, love is always in the air as different people express their affection to their loved ones through actions, gifts, and so much more.

In the entertainment industry, revelers rock different venues to enjoy performances from their favourite artistes.

This year, Ugandan artistes like Sheebah Karungi, Sama Sojah, VjOj, and King Saha will headline the LoveFest Valentine’s show in London.

The show slated for 26th February will happen at the Royal Regency in London as diasporans watch their Ugandan artistes sing and dance.

VjOj, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko; a UK-based and signed Ugandan Afro-beat artist is charged up to perform for Ugandan fans in London.

One of the disapora music fans we spoke to expressed her excitement to have Ugandan artistes in London and asked VJOj to include his latest songs in his performance.

King Saha

Sheebah, who left Keff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep camp will be looking forward to entertaining her fans in the diaspora after such a long time.

Sama Sojah who crossed over from RedZone Music to TNS will also be expected to showcase his vocal ability on stage and give King Saha a run for his money.

Locally, events will resume on 24th January when curfew will be lifted and there is a wave of excitement among Ugandan party animals.