Chipper Cash has extended their partnership with music diva Spice Diana, comedy star Anne Kansiime, and celebrated news anchor and talk show host Faridah Nakazibwe.

The trio which has been working as brand influencers for the cross-border payments app will continue working with Chipper Cash as Brand Ambassadors.

They were unveiled to the press on Thursday at Mestil Hotel in Nsambya.

Chipper Cash Managing Director Dan Tumuramye said the three celebrities personify the values that Chipper Cash stands for with groundbreaking talents that match the company’s groundbreaking activities.

“We are keen to satisfy our customers. All these three ladies have a big following [and] you don’t get a big following in one day. It means that you take customers at the center of your operations or your business. Two, Chipper stands as one of the innovative brands in Africa, we are the first company to launch fractional stock investing in Uganda.

“If you look at these ladies, they are all brands in the sectors they operate. They, like Chipper, are international. We are going to launch operations in Zambia because we have an ambassador of Chipper Cash in Uganda (Kansiime) with ‘ninjas’ in Zambia,” said Tumuramye.

Spice Diana is excited to continue with the partnership.

“For the last one year, I enjoyed being part of this [Chipper Cash] family. I am so excited to continue with this journey as an Ambassador for the biggest online app that you can use to send and receive money across Africa,” said Spice Diana.

Nakazibwe said Chipper Cash opened her eyes investment-wise. “I am proud to be associated with Chipper Cash. It opened my eyes, investment-wise,” she said.

About Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash builds software to enable free and instant peer-to-peer cross-border payments in Africa and Europe. It creates solutions for businesses to process online and in-store payments.

It also offers instant no-fee local and cross-border money transfer, discounted airtime purchase, and zero charges on bill payments.

Operational in seven countries with over one million users, Chipper Cash uses technology to drive financial inclusion in Uganda and the continent through its overall value proposition of local and international transfers, crypto offerings, airtime, data, and bill payments.

Chipper cash is licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority and the Bank of Uganda.

Tumuramye says Chipper Cash enables Ugandans to invest in publicly traded global companies like Amazon, Tesla, or Facebook for as little as one dollar through fractional stock investing.

“Chipper Cash democratizes stocks for all those using mobile money. With safe and affordable access to the U.S stock markets, anyone can invest. The entry point is $1. And with over 5,800 global companies listed on the Chipper Stocks, you can invest in international equities and build a global portfolio,” said Tumuramye.