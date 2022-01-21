Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo says he was mocked by a section of critics when hinted about educating upcoming musicians on a few tips of how to make it in the music industry.

Eddy Kenzo desires to share some music and life tips of how he managed to overcome some circumstances in the arts industry for the time he has been at the top of the charts so that upcoming musicians don’t face similar challenges.

His plan is to see that the new generation of artists find ease in whatever they do as far as the music industry is concerned.

He says that though some people doubted his ability based on the fact that he didn’t undergo enough formal education, he plans to base his new target of teaching upcoming musicians on the experience he has attained through traversing the world.

Eddy Kenzo is optimistic that when he achieves that, it will have a big impact on the music industry.