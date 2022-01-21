Sabula Entertainment singer Viola Nakitende has weighed in on Vivian Tendo and Yesse Oman Rafiki’s bitter split up that saw the pair take separate routes amid serious threats.

Viola Nakitende claims that the challenge between the two parties might have arose from misunderstandings and failure to agree on a common goal that would keep their work relationship blossoming.

She states that Vivian Tendo could have found someone else who persuaded her, promising her heaven on earth to the extent that they advised her to ditch her music Godfather, Yesse Oman Rafiki.

Viola Nakitende spoke her mind stating how she has ever been in the same situation but because of the focus she had, she stayed loyal to Diggy Baur and that is the reason why they are still working together.

She added that Vivian Tendo is now like a tennis ball that is being used without a clear direction about which step to take next.