City lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has vowed to challenge Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Susan Makula’s cash bail granted to them by Entebbe Grade One Magistrates court.

Hassan Male Mabirizi says he is going to transfer his case against Pastor Bugingo and Susan Makula to High court and the East African court in efforts of getting a fair ruling as he totally disagreed with Entebbe court ruling.

He maintains that the granting of Shs3m cash bail to the two lovebirds was a wrong ruling noting that he wanted the two to be remanded in order not to interfere with witnesses since some work from their Salt media outlet.

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi further declined to obey the DPP’s request ordering him to give in his evidence pinning the couple of having committed the criminal offense.

He added that Pastor Bugingo has also been threatening to kill him and was very disappointed in the magistrate for not considering his affidavit adding that it was a lawless proceeding.

He also requested that the bail that was granted to the couple be nullified stating that Bugingo is a very dangerous man noting that the state attorney’s are working in the favor of Bugingo thus is the reason why he won’t be working with the DPP in this case.